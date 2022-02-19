OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Brewer scores 25, leads FIU over Rice 80-78

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:27 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Tevin Brewer matched his career high with 25 points to help Florida International beat Rice 80-77 on Saturday night.

Travis Evee’s 3-pointer for Rice tied the game at 77 with 11 seconds remaining. Clevon Brown split a pair of free throws for FIU before Carl Pierre missed a 3-point attempt on the ensuing possession. Isaiah Banks then made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Denver Jones had 18 points and six rebounds for Florida International (15-12, 5-9 Conference USA). Banks added 14 points. Clevon Brown had four blocks.

Evee had 20 points for the Owls (14-12, 6-8). Carl Pierre added 15 points. Chris Mullins had 14 points.

