Brewer leads East Tennessee State against Samford after 20-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (15-9, 5-7 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-13, 5-8 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Samford Bulldogs after Ledarrius Brewer scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 75-71 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers have gone 8-4 at home. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Ty Brewer leads the Buccaneers with 6.6 boards.

The Bulldogs are 5-7 in SoCon play. Samford is fifth in the SoCon with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 7.5.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buccaneers won 88-85 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Jordan King led the Buccaneers with 19 points, and Logan Dye led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Buccaneers. Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Ques Glover is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Dye is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

