CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Brewer leads E. Tennessee…

Brewer leads E. Tennessee St. past The Citadel 77-67

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 4:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer had a season-high 29 points as East Tennessee State defeated The Citadel 77-67 on Saturday.

David Sloan had 13 points for East Tennessee State (14-15, 6-10 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Mohab Yasser added 12 points. Jordan King had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Citadel totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyler Moffe had 20 points for the Bulldogs (11-15, 5-10). Hayden Brown added 17 points and 18 rebounds. Rudy Fitzgibbons, III had 10 points.

The Buccaneers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. The Citadel defeated East Tennessee State 75-73 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up