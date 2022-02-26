CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Brantley scores 17 to lead La Salle past Dayton 62-60

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:10 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalil Brantley came off the bench to score 17 points to lift La Salle to a 62-60 win over Dayton on Saturday.

Clifton Moore had 16 points and three blocks for La Salle (8-18, 3-13 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Jack Clark added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Koby Brea had 18 points for the Flyers (20-9, 12-4), whose five-game win streak was broken. DaRon Holmes II added 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Malachi Smith had nine assists.

