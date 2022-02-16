OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Brantley, Quinn carry Lafayette…

Brantley, Quinn carry Lafayette over Loyola (MD) 77-68

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jon Brantley tossed in 19 points and Neal Quinn scored 18 with eight rebounds as Lafayette beat Loyola (Md.) 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Jenkins added 16 points for the Leopards (9-16, 6-8 Patriot League).

Cam Spencer had 17 points and six rebounds to pace the Greyhounds (13-13, 7-8), who have lost four straight. Jaylin Andrews added 13 points. Golden Dike had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Leopards evened the season series against the Greyhounds. Loyola (MD) defeated Lafayette 74-60 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up