Branham leads No. 22 Ohio State against Maryland after 31-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -4; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Ohio State faces the Maryland Terrapins after Malaki Branham scored 31 points in Ohio State’s 86-83 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Terrapins are 8-8 on their home court. Maryland is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes have gone 11-5 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State averages 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes won the last matchup 82-67 on Feb. 6. E.J. Liddell scored 24 points to help lead the Buckeyes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Ayala is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.1 points. Fatts Russell is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Buckeyes. Branham is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

