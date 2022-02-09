OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Brandon carries N. Kentucky…

Brandon carries N. Kentucky over Milwaukee 75-39

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chris Brandon had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northern Kentucky to a 75-39 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Marques Warrick had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky (13-10, 9-5 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Adrian Nelson had seven rebounds.

The Panthers’ 39 points on 27.3% shooting represented the worst marks by a Northern Kentucky opponent this season.

Milwaukee scored 17 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 8 points for the Panthers (7-18, 5-11), whose losing streak reached six games.

DeAndre Gholston, the Panthers’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, scored only 5 points (1 of 12).

Milwaukee defeated Northern Kentucky 61-55 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up