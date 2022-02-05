Brajkovic leads Davidson over George Washington 78-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had a career-high 30 points as Davidson extended its road win streak to eight games,…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had a career-high 30 points as Davidson extended its road win streak to eight games, narrowly defeating George Washington 78-73 on Saturday.

Brajkovic shot 11 for 14 from the floor. He added eight rebounds.

Foster Loyer had 16 points for Davidson (19-3, 9-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sam Mennenga added 11 points.

James Bishop had 26 points for the Colonials (8-13, 4-5). Joe Bamisile added 19 points.

