OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Brajkovic leads Davidson over…

Brajkovic leads Davidson over George Washington 78-73

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 6:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had a career-high 30 points as Davidson extended its road win streak to eight games, narrowly defeating George Washington 78-73 on Saturday.

Brajkovic shot 11 for 14 from the floor. He added eight rebounds.

Foster Loyer had 16 points for Davidson (19-3, 9-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sam Mennenga added 11 points.

James Bishop had 26 points for the Colonials (8-13, 4-5). Joe Bamisile added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up