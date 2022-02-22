CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Bradley visits Missouri State after Leons’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 2:02 AM

Bradley Braves (16-12, 10-6 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (20-9, 11-5 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces the Missouri State Bears after Malevy Leons scored 21 points in Bradley’s 72-64 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bears are 11-4 in home games. Missouri State scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Braves are 10-6 in MVC play. Bradley is 8-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bears won the last matchup 71-69 on Jan. 6. Lu’Cye Patterson scored 20 points points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiaih Mosley is averaging 19.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bears. Gaige Prim is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Terry Roberts is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

