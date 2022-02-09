Bradley takes home win streak into matchup with Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-11, 7-5 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-11, 7-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Braves take on Loyola Chicago.

The Braves have gone 8-2 in home games. Bradley leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. Rienk Mast leads the Braves with 8.1 rebounds.

The Ramblers are 9-2 against MVC opponents. Loyola Chicago leads the MVC with 15.3 assists. Braden Norris leads the Ramblers with 4.2.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Ramblers won 78-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Lucas Williamson led the Ramblers with 20 points, and Mast led the Braves with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Braves. Mast is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Williamson is averaging 13.3 points for the Ramblers. Norris is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

