Bradley scores 26 to carry San Diego St. past Nevada 65-63

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 7:36 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley had 26 points as San Diego State edged past Nevada 65-63 on Sunday.

Bradley shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for San Diego State (13-6, 5-3 Mountain West Conference).

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 18 points for the Wolf Pack (9-12, 3-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Will Baker added 14 points. Kenan Blackshear had 10 points and six assists.

