Bradley puts home win streak on the line against Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-11, 7-5 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-4, 9-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-11, 7-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Loyola Chicago aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Braves are 8-2 on their home court. Bradley is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ramblers are 9-2 against MVC opponents. Loyola Chicago ranks fifth in the MVC with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Aher Uguak averaging 1.3.

The teams square off for the 17th time this season in MVC play. The Ramblers won the last matchup 78-71 on Jan. 8. Lucas Williamson scored 20 points to help lead the Ramblers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ville Tahvanainen averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Terry Roberts is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Williamson is averaging 13.3 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.