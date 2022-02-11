Bradley plays Drake, looks for 5th straight home win

Drake Bulldogs (17-8, 8-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-11, 8-5 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley…

Drake Bulldogs (17-8, 8-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-11, 8-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Braves play Drake.

The Braves are 9-2 in home games. Bradley is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 in MVC play. Drake averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Braves won the last matchup 83-71 on Jan. 20. Terry Roberts scored 18 points points to help lead the Braves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Tucker DeVries is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.4 points. Garrett Sturtz is shooting 63.2% and averaging 8.0 points over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.