OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Bradley leads San Diego…

Bradley leads San Diego State past San Jose State 72-62

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 1:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley had a season-high 28 points as San Diego State beat San Jose State 72-62 on Wednesday night.

Bradley made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range and added seven rebounds for the Aztecs (14-6, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Joshua Tomaic had eight rebounds.

San Diego State scored 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Myron Amey Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans (7-16, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games. Omari Moore added 11 points, while Trey Anderson scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up