Bradley leads San Diego State against Air Force after 28-point showing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 3:02 AM

Air Force Falcons (10-12, 3-8 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-6, 6-3 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -18.5; over/under is 115.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the Air Force Falcons after Matt Bradley scored 28 points in San Diego State’s 72-62 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs are 10-1 in home games. San Diego State scores 64.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Falcons are 3-8 in MWC play. Air Force is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aztecs and Falcons square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 5.2 points over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

A.J. Walker is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

