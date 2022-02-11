OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Bradley leads San Diego State against Air Force after 28-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:02 AM

Air Force Falcons (10-12, 3-8 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-6, 6-3 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the Air Force Falcons after Matt Bradley scored 28 points in San Diego State’s 72-62 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs are 10-1 on their home court. San Diego State is ninth in the MWC with 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Bradley averaging 5.5.

The Falcons are 3-8 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

The Aztecs and Falcons square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 5.2 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

A.J. Walker is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14.9 points. Ethan Taylor is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

