Bradley faces Northern Iowa following Mast’s 20-point game

Bradley Braves (12-10, 6-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-9, 7-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on the Northern Iowa Panthers after Rienk Mast scored 20 points in Bradley’s 67-52 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Panthers are 6-4 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Braves are 6-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MVC play. The Braves won the last matchup 71-69 on Dec. 2. Terry Roberts scored 20 points to help lead the Braves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Green averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Noah Carter is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Roberts is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Braves. Mast is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the past 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

