OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Bradley carries San Diego…

Bradley carries San Diego St. past Utah St. 75-56

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 12:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Utah State 75-56 on Tuesday night.

Bradley hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State (16-6, 8-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Adam Seiko added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had eight rebounds.

Trey Pulliam, whose 8 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Aztecs, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Utah State totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Justin Bean had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (15-12, 6-8). Brandon Horvath added 10 points.

The Aztecs, who lost Utah State 75-57 on Jan. 26, leveled the season series against the Aggies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up