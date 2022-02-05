OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Boya lifts Bradley over…

Boya lifts Bradley over Evansville 76-41

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ari Boya tallied 10 points and 14 rebounds and Jayson Kent had 14 points and Bradley throttled Evansville in a 76-41 win on Saturday.

Ville Tahvanainen added 12 points for Bradley (13-11, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference).

Evan Kuhlman had 11 points for the Purple Aces (5-16, 1-9). Shamar Givance, who led the Purple Aces in scoring coming into the contest at 14 points per game, finished 1-for-7 shooting. Bradley held Evansville to 27.1% shooting.

Bradley defeated Evansville 79-47 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up