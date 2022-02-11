Bowling Green visits Miami (OH) following Grant’s 25-point outing

Bowling Green Falcons (12-12, 5-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-13, 4-8 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (12-12, 5-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-13, 4-8 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces the Bowling Green Falcons after Dae Dae Grant scored 25 points in Miami (OH)’s 62-57 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The RedHawks are 7-6 in home games. Miami (OH) has a 6-9 record against teams above .500.

The Falcons have gone 5-8 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks third in the MAC scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Cam Young averaging 0.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Falcons won 87-83 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Daeqwon Plowden led the Falcons with 27 points, and Grant led the RedHawks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Myron Gordon is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Falcons. Plowden is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

