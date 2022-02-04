Bowling Green hosts Northern Illinois following Gordon’s 24-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-13, 3-6 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-11, 4-7 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-13, 3-6 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-11, 4-7 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Myron Gordon scored 24 points in Bowling Green’s 78-74 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Falcons are 7-4 on their home court. Bowling Green ranks second in the MAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Daeqwon Plowden averaging 2.6.

The Huskies have gone 3-6 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Falcons won 92-83 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Samari Curtis led the Falcons with 21 points, and Keshawn Williams led the Huskies with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Plowden is averaging 16.7 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons. Gordon is averaging 12.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.3 points and four assists for the Huskies. Williams is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 81.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

