Bowling Green Falcons face the Ball State Cardinals on 3-game skid

Ball State Cardinals (11-14, 6-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (12-14, 5-10 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (11-14, 6-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (12-14, 5-10 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green comes into the matchup against Ball State as losers of three games in a row.

The Falcons have gone 8-5 at home. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Myron Gordon averaging 3.3.

The Cardinals are 6-8 in MAC play. Ball State leads the MAC shooting 36.1% from deep. Kani Acree leads the Cardinals shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Cardinals won the last meeting 81-80 on Jan. 1. Luke Bumbalough scored 21 points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Diggs is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 9.6 points. Daeqwon Plowden is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Payton Sparks is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tyler Cochran is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

