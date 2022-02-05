OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Bowling Green faces Northern Illinois after Gordon’s 24-point showing

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-13, 3-6 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-11, 4-7 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -9; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Northern Illinois Huskies after Myron Gordon scored 24 points in Bowling Green’s 78-74 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Falcons have gone 7-4 in home games. Bowling Green ranks sixth in the MAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Gordon averaging 3.1.

The Huskies are 3-6 in MAC play. Northern Illinois averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Falcons won the last matchup 92-83 on Jan. 19. Samari Curtis scored 21 points points to help lead the Falcons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Falcons. Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Trendon Hankerson is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.7 points and 2.1 steals. Keshawn Williams is shooting 53.7% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 81.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

