Bowling Green faces Akron on 4-game skid

Bowling Green Falcons (12-15, 5-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-9, 10-6 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a win against Akron.

The Zips have gone 10-3 at home. Akron has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons are 5-11 in conference play. Bowling Green averages 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Zips won 91-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Bryan Trimble Jr. led the Zips with 33 points, and Daeqwon Plowden led the Falcons with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Ali is averaging 13.7 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 11.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Akron.

Plowden is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Falcons. Myron Gordon is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 79.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.