Bowling Green faces Akron, looks to end 4-game slide

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:22 AM

Bowling Green Falcons (12-15, 5-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-9, 10-6 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green comes into the matchup with Akron as losers of four in a row.

The Zips have gone 10-3 in home games. Akron scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Falcons are 5-11 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks third in the MAC with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Daeqwon Plowden averaging 7.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Zips won 91-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Bryan Trimble Jr. led the Zips with 33 points, and Plowden led the Falcons with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trimble averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Enrique Freeman is shooting 65.3% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Myron Gordon is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. Plowden is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 79.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

