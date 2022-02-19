Boum leads UTEP against Southern Miss after 28-point performance

UTEP Miners (15-10, 8-5 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-19, 1-11 C-USA) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UTEP Miners (15-10, 8-5 C-USA) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-19, 1-11 C-USA)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 28 points in UTEP’s 63-60 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles are 3-7 on their home court. Southern Miss is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Miners are 8-5 against C-USA opponents. UTEP scores 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Miners won the last meeting 87-54 on Jan. 9. Jamal Bieniemy scored 19 points to help lead the Miners to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stevenson is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. DeAndre Pinckney is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Bieniemy is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 15.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Boum is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Miners: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.