Boum leads UTEP against Louisiana Tech after 32-point game

UTEP Miners (14-10, 7-5 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-6, 9-3 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (14-10, 7-5 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-6, 9-3 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Souley Boum scored 32 points in UTEP’s 88-79 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in home games. Louisiana Tech has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Miners are 7-5 in C-USA play. UTEP has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 64-52 on Jan. 7. Cobe Williams scored 17 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenneth Lofton Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Williams is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Boum is scoring 19.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Miners. Jamal Bieniemy is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Miners: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

