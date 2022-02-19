Bothwell leads Furman against Wofford after 25-point game

Wofford Terriers (16-11, 8-7 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-10, 10-5 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wofford Terriers (16-11, 8-7 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-10, 10-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -6; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays the Wofford Terriers after Mike Bothwell scored 25 points in Furman’s 103-85 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Paladins have gone 11-3 in home games. Furman is second in the SoCon shooting 38.4% from downtown, led by Joe Anderson shooting 47.9% from 3-point range.

The Terriers have gone 8-7 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won 75-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Jalen Slawson led the Paladins with 18 points, and B.J. Mack led the Terriers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell is averaging 15.6 points for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Mack is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Terriers. Max Klesmit is averaging 10.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

