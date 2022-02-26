Boston University visits Bucknell following McCoy’s 24-point performance

Boston University Terriers (20-10, 11-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-22, 4-13 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Boston University Terriers (20-10, 11-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-22, 4-13 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Bucknell Bison after Javante McCoy scored 24 points in Boston University’s 76-60 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison are 6-6 on their home court. Bucknell has a 1-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Terriers are 11-6 in Patriot play. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Terriers won 63-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Sukhmail Mathon led the Terriers with 21 points, and Andrew Funk led the Bison with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 12.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Bison. Funk is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

McCoy is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Terriers. Mathon is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 80.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.