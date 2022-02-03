Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina beat Alabama 83-51

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks and No. 1 South Carolina beat…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks and No. 1 South Carolina beat Alabama 83-51 on Thursday night.

Coupled with Florida’s victory over Tennessee, South Carolina (21-1, 9-1 Southeastern Conference). took sole possession of the conference lead.

“Can’t get too comfortable in this league at all. At all,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “We’re not comfortable. We know who we play next and next and next.”

Zia Cooke made her first five shots and finished with 14 points for the Gamecocks

“It feels good to be in the top spot in our league because it says a lot about this league,” Staley said. “If you’re the top team in this league, you can win a national championship.”

Brittany Davis led Alabama (11-10, 2-8) with 20 points.

“Tonight, South Carolina was obviously the No. 1 team in the country. Up close and in person, their size and their depth is amazing,” Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. “Brittany really found her shot again tonight. We just needed a little more help.”

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Tennessee and South Carolina will meet in Columbia on Feb. 20, with the SEC regular-season championship likely on the line.

Alabama: There was expected to be a drop off after two straight winning seasons, including last year’s second-round NCAA Tournament finish. The Tide’s six newcomers just haven’t been able to make headway among a rough SEC schedule.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: At Kentucky on Feb. 10.

Alabama: At Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.