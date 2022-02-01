Boston College visits Virginia after Ashton-Langford’s 21-point performance

Boston College Eagles (9-11, 4-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-9, 6-5 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Boston College Eagles (9-11, 4-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-9, 6-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -8.5; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Makai Ashton-Langford scored 21 points in Boston College’s 69-56 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cavaliers are 7-4 in home games. Virginia has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 4-6 against ACC opponents. Boston College is ninth in the ACC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 5.3.

The Cavaliers and Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 9.3 points and 4.2 assists. Jayden Gardner is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Ashton-Langford averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Quinten Post is averaging six points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.