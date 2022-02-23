CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Boston College visits NC State after Smith’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Boston College Eagles (10-16, 5-11 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-16, 4-12 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -6; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Boston College Eagles after Terquavion Smith scored 26 points in NC State’s 76-61 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Wolf Pack are 7-8 in home games. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Dereon Seabron averaging 12.2.

The Eagles are 5-11 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 7-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seabron is averaging 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

