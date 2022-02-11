Boston College hosts No. 7 Duke after Keels’ 25-point showing

Duke Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-13, 4-8 ACC) , ; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-13, 4-8 ACC)

, ; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke visits the Boston College Eagles after Trevor Keels scored 25 points in Duke’s 82-64 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. Boston College has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-3 against ACC opponents. Duke scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Eagles and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Brevin Galloway is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Wendell Moore is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

