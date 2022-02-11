OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Boston College hosts No.…

Boston College hosts No. 7 Duke after Keels’ 25-point showing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Duke Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-13, 4-8 ACC)

, ; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke visits the Boston College Eagles after Trevor Keels scored 25 points in Duke’s 82-64 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. Boston College has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-3 against ACC opponents. Duke scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Eagles and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Brevin Galloway is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Wendell Moore is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up