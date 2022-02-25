CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Boston College hosts Clemson after Hunter’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Clemson Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-16, 6-11 ACC)

, ; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Boston College Eagles after Chase Hunter scored 21 points in Clemson’s 80-69 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Eagles have gone 9-5 in home games. Boston College is seventh in the ACC with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Quinten Post averaging 6.4.

The Tigers are 5-12 against ACC opponents. Clemson scores 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last meeting 70-68 on Jan. 15. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 19 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashton-Langford is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

PJ Hall is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

