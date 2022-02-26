Boston College hosts Clemson after Hunter’s 21-point game

Clemson Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-16, 6-11 ACC) , ; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-16, 6-11 ACC)

, ; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Boston College Eagles after Chase Hunter scored 21 points in Clemson’s 80-69 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Eagles are 9-5 on their home court. Boston College has a 7-13 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 5-12 in ACC play. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by David Collins averaging 7.0.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 70-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Makai Ashton-Langford led the Eagles with 19 points, and Al-Amir Dawes led the Tigers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Ashton-Langford is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Dawes is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.4 points. PJ Hall is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

