Boston College Eagles face the Florida State Seminoles on 5-game slide

Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-9 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-11 ACC)

, ; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College comes into the matchup against Florida State as losers of five in a row.

The Eagles are 8-5 on their home court. Boston College allows 67.9 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 7-9 against ACC opponents. Florida State has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Rayquan Evans is averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

