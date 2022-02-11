Boone leads North Carolina Central against Morgan State after 28-point outing

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-11, 4-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-11, 2-4 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-11, 4-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-11, 2-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Morgan State Bears after Eric Boone scored 28 points in North Carolina Central’s 74-68 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 5-3 at home. Morgan State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Miller averaging 3.5.

The Eagles are 4-2 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central ranks second in the MEAC scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Randy Miller Jr. averaging 0.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Torrion Ware is shooting 32.5% and averaging 11.2 points for the Bears. Lagio Grantsaan is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Kris Monroe is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. Justin Wright is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

