Bolton leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 22 Saint Mary’s (CA) after 20-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-5, 8-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-2, 9-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 22 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Rasir Bolton scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 89-51 victory against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-0 in home games. Gonzaga is 19-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gaels have gone 8-2 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chet Holmgren is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Tommy Kuhse is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 97.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 54.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

