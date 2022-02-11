Boise State takes on UNLV after Degenhart’s 23-point game

UNLV Rebels (14-10, 6-5 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-5, 9-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNLV Rebels (14-10, 6-5 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-5, 9-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -8.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces the UNLV Rebels after Tyson Degenhart scored 23 points in Boise State’s 76-60 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos have gone 9-2 at home. Boise State scores 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Rebels are 6-5 in MWC play. UNLV averages 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abu Kigab is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Bryce Hamilton is shooting 44.7% and averaging 21.5 points for the Rebels. Jordan McCabe is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 66.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

