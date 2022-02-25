Boeheim leads Syracuse against No. 7 Duke after 27-point game

Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-8 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-8 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Jimmy Boeheim scored 27 points in Syracuse’s 79-69 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Orange have gone 11-3 in home games. Syracuse ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Joseph Girard III averaging 4.2.

The Blue Devils are 14-3 against ACC opponents. Duke scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Blue Devils won the last matchup 79-59 on Jan. 22. Paolo Banchero scored 15 points to help lead the Blue Devils to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Boeheim is averaging 19 points and 3.3 assists for the Orange. Cole Swider is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Wendell Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Banchero is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.