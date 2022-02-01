Boeheim leads Syracuse against NC State after 30-point showing

Syracuse Orange (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-12, 3-8 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Syracuse Orange (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-12, 3-8 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Buddy Boeheim scored 30 points in Syracuse’s 94-72 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Wolf Pack are 7-5 in home games. NC State is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Orange are 4-6 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Jesse Edwards averaging 9.0.

The Wolf Pack and Orange square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dereon Seabron is averaging 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for NC State.

Boeheim is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Orange. Cole Swider is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

