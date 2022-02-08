Boeheim and the Syracuse Orange take on conference foe Boston College

Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-12, 4-7 ACC) , ; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-12, 4-7 ACC)

, ; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -4; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Makai Ashton-Langford and the Boston College Eagles host Buddy Boeheim and the Syracuse Orange.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. Boston College has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Orange are 6-6 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks second in the ACC with 15.2 assists per game led by Joseph Girard III averaging 4.4.

The Eagles and Orange match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.7 points for the Eagles. James Karnik is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Boeheim is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 19.3 points and 3.6 assists. Jesse Edwards is averaging 9.3 points and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

