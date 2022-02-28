Blunt, UMass-Lowell River Hawks to host Martinez and the New Hampshire Wildcats

New Hampshire Wildcats (14-12, 9-8 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-14, 6-10 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (14-12, 9-8 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-14, 6-10 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Allin Blunt and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks host Jayden Martinez and the New Hampshire Wildcats in America East play Tuesday.

The River Hawks have gone 8-5 in home games. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Wildcats are 9-8 in conference play. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 0.7.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 67-61 on Jan. 22. Guadarrama scored 16 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blunt is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the River Hawks. Ayinde Hikim is averaging 12.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Martinez is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

