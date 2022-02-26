CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Blacksher lifts Grand Canyon…

Blacksher lifts Grand Canyon over Sam Houston 67-41

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. tossed in 18 points to propel Grand Canyon to a 67-41 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday night.

Chance McMillian added 15 points for the Antelopes (20-7, 10-5 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan totaled 11 points and 12 rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo had eight rebounds.

The Bearkats’ 25.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Grand Canyon opponent this season. Sam Houston totaled 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Savion Flagg had seven rebounds for the Bearkats (17-13, 12-5).

Demarkus Lampley, the Bearkats’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, was held to five points and made just 1 of 6 shots from beyond the arc.

The Antelopes evened the season series against the Bearkats. Sam Houston defeated Grand Canyon 58-56 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up