Blacksher Jr. lifts Grand Canyon over Seattle 78-66

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:11 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Grand Canyon extended its home win streak to eight games, topping Seattle 78-66 on Thursday night.

Holland Woods added 22 points for the Antelopes.

Sean Miller-Moore had seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (15-5, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added eight rebounds.

Darrion Trammell had 23 points for the Redhawks (17-5, 8-1), whose nine-game winning streak came to an end. Cameron Tyson added 16 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

