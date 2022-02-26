Blacksher, Grand Canyon Antelopes square off against the Sam Houston Bearkats

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-12, 12-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-7, 9-5 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-12, 12-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-7, 9-5 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -6.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays Grand Canyon in WAC action Saturday.

The Antelopes are 12-2 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks ninth in college basketball giving up 59.5 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Bearkats have gone 12-4 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston ranks seventh in the WAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Savion Flagg averaging 5.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearkats won 58-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Jaden Ray led the Bearkats with 15 points, and Jovan Blacksher Jr. led the Antelopes with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blacksher is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 15.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Flagg averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Ray is shooting 40.2% and averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

