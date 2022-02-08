Bjorklund leads St. Thomas against UMKC after 25-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (13-9, 8-4 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-14, 2-8 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UMKC Kangaroos (13-9, 8-4 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-14, 2-8 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Parker Bjorklund scored 25 points in St. Thomas’ 88-66 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Tommies have gone 4-4 in home games. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit with 13.3 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 3.1.

The Kangaroos are 8-4 against Summit opponents. UMKC is seventh in the Summit scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Kangaroos won 81-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Evan Gilyard led the Kangaroos with 23 points, and Bjorklund led the Tommies with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tommies. Bjorklund is averaging 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

Gilyard is averaging 16 points for the Kangaroos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 23.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.