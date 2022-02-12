OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Bishop scores 23 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 72-70

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:34 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 23 points including the winning basket with six seconds remaining as Montana State extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Northern Arizona 72-70 on Saturday.

Bishop drove to the hoop for a layup and the winning points.

Jubrile Belo had 14 points and four blocks for Montana State (20-5, 12-2 Big Sky Conference). RaeQuan Battle added 13 points.

Keith Haymon had 17 points for the Lumberjacks (9-16, 5-9). Jalen Cone added 15 points. Nik Mains had 10 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 89-84 on Jan. 20.

