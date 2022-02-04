Bishop leads George Washington against Davidson after 27-point game

Davidson Wildcats (18-3, 8-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (8-12, 4-4 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

Davidson Wildcats (18-3, 8-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (8-12, 4-4 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the Davidson Wildcats after James Bishop scored 27 points in George Washington’s 89-87 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Colonials have gone 6-3 at home. George Washington is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 8-1 in A-10 play. Davidson is second in the A-10 scoring 77.0 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

The Colonials and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Colonials. Joe Bamisile is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Foster Loyer is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Wildcats. Luka Brajkovic is averaging 12 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.