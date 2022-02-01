Binghamton visits Stony Brook following Jenkins’ 23-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (8-10, 5-4 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-7, 5-2 America East) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-10, 5-4 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (13-7, 5-2 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Jahlil Jenkins scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 76-69 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Seawolves are 9-2 in home games. Stony Brook is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Bearcats have gone 5-4 against America East opponents. Binghamton ranks second in the America East shooting 35.3% from downtown. Dan Petcash leads the Bearcats shooting 60% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Seawolves won the last matchup 74-71 on Jan. 20. Anthony Roberts scored 25 points points to help lead the Seawolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Roberts is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Jacob Falko is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Bearcats. Christian Hinckson is averaging 11 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

